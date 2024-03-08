Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 153706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cricut alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $38,271,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,760,233 shares of company stock worth $35,128,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cricut by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cricut by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 144,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.