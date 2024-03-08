Critical Comparison: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) & WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) and WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A WeWork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust -8.38% -2.72% -1.18% WeWork -48.69% N/A -9.59%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and WeWork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $577.76 million 1.36 -$48.39 million ($0.40) -15.85 WeWork $3.25 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork. Piedmont Office Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WeWork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of WeWork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats WeWork on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On November 6, 2023, WeWork Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

