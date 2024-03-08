Critical Contrast: System1 (NYSE:SST) vs. Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Capita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita N/A N/A N/A $0.25 1.14 System1 $826.65 million 0.19 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Capita and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capita has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capita and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 0 0 N/A System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

System1 has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Capita.

Summary

System1 beats Capita on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers capita licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; education service and local education authority software; various solutions that help businesses create connected experiences that deliver right message across organisations, customers, and suppliers; solutions for central and local government services; corporate learning and capita apprenticeship solutions; and employer branding and marketing, flexible workforce solutions, agile resourcing solutions, executive and specialist recruitment, background checking and vetting, and digital HR management and transformation solutions. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data, insights, and remediation solutions; automation, critical communication systems, finance and payment software, local education authority software, management information systems, and workforce management software solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT. and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

