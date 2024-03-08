CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.2-$905.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.53 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.77-$3.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $365.31.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average of $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

