CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.31.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.62 and its 200 day moving average is $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.