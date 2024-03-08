CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $425.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $365.00 and last traded at $351.45, with a volume of 5497592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.56.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.62 and its 200-day moving average is $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

