CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.77-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.925-$3.989 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-$0.90 EPS.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

