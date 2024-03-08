Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $128.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.