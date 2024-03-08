Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Shares Gap Down to $114.03

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.03, but opened at $110.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers shares last traded at $109.50, with a volume of 99,981 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $72,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,098,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

