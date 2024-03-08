Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $5.25 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

