Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $5.25 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Curaleaf Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.
About Curaleaf
