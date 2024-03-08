CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $262.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.60.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

