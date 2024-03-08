Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.