Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
CYCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
