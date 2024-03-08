Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytek Biosciences traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. 123,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 686,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cytek Biosciences

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,977,031.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $969.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.