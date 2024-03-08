Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $173.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

