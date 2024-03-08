Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.62) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Darktrace from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON:DARK opened at GBX 386.20 ($4.90) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,338.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.01. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 237.29 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.10 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($342,683.08). Company insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

