Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of DAR opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

