DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

