Desjardins Increases Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$87.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.61% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGY. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
