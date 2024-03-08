Desjardins Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$39.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.81 on Wednesday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$33.22 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52.

In related news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

