Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Graham Paterson Buys 33,564 Shares of Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Graham Paterson purchased 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,228.36 ($42,173.32).

Shares of LON DXRX opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.85. Diaceutics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £84.26 million, a PE ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

