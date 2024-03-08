Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Graham Paterson Buys 33,564 Shares of Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Graham Paterson purchased 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,228.36 ($42,173.32).
Diaceutics Stock Performance
Shares of LON DXRX opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.85. Diaceutics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £84.26 million, a PE ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 7.99.
About Diaceutics
