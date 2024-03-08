Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of DDS stock opened at $397.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $447.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.
