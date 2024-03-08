Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $397.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $447.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

