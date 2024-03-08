Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.