Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 139.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Dollar Tree worth $134,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of DLTR opened at $150.02 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

