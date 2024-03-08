Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,867.24). 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
