Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 363.80 ($4.62) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,301.43, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 252.40 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.49).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,867.24). 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.