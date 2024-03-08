Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,701 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

