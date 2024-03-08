Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,302,680 shares of company stock valued at $752,435,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.1 %

DT opened at $46.85 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

