E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading 1.3% Higher

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. 58,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
E3 Metals Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$135.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.35.
About E3 Metals
E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
