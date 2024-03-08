Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

