Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $345.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $298.18 and last traded at $297.29, with a volume of 136098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.93.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.52. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 42.89%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

