Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

