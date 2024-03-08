Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.18.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
