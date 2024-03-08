Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418,967 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $115,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,967 shares of company stock worth $17,740,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

