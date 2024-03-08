Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $28,342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 930,216 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 366,037 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $135.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

