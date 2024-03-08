Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ELVA opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.70 million and a PE ratio of 200.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVA. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya during the third quarter worth $9,582,000.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

