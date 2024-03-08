Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELVA. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Electrovaya Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 million and a P/E ratio of 200.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth $9,582,000.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

See Also

