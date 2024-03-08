Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

