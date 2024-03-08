Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 803,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elme Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 806,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Elme Communities by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Elme Communities by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.03%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

