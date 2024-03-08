Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Embraer Stock Down 1.2 %

Embraer stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $21.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $6,107,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

