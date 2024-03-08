Embraer (ERJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
Embraer Stock Down 1.2 %
Embraer stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $21.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $6,107,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
