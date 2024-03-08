EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.40 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
