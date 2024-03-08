EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.40 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EMCORE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EMCORE by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EMCORE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

