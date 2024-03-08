Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Employers were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of EIG opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

