Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Enbridge by 19.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

