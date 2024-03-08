Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.59.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at C$48.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$54.05.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

