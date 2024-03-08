Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.59.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.05 on Thursday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.67. The company has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.