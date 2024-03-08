Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Entain to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.22) to GBX 1,070 ($13.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entain to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.40) to GBX 820 ($10.41) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.71 ($17.88).

Entain stock opened at GBX 764.20 ($9.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 944.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 962.33. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 748 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.25). The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -951.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is presently -2,168.67%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

