Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 39.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 740,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 209,820 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 165.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 52.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

