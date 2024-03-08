Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $906.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $790.96.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.