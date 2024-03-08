Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $906.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $838.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $790.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

