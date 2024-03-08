Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

K stock opened at C$7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.22. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.39.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,221 shares of company stock worth $698,837. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

