Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.96). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($16.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($11.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

