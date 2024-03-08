Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ThredUp Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ThredUp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

ThredUp Stock Performance

TDUP stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 420,366 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,783,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 2,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $64,745.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,780 shares of company stock worth $116,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

