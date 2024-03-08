Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Accolade, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accolade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of ACCD opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $737.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,015. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,387,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 111.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after buying an additional 946,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accolade by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

